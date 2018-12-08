Brainstorm was an American funk and R&B band, based in Detroit, Michigan in the late 1970s. Their debut album, Stormin' , was their best selling album, and was released in 1977 on Tabu Records, executive-produced by Clarence Avant and produced by Jerry Peters. It contained the disco hit single "Lovin' is Really My Game", which was featured in 54 (film) starring Mike Myers, and won the 1978 Billboard Magazine Light Radio/Heavy Disco Record of the Year. The album also contained the radio hit "This Must Be Heaven", which is considered a soul classic, by virtue of its continued air play 34 years later. Other single releases from subsequent albums included 1978's "On Our Way Home", and "Hot For You", featuring Belita Woods on lead vocals.

The members of the band (on the Stormin' album) were Belita Woods, bandleader and saxophonist Chuck Overton, Lamont Johnson on fretless bass and vocals ("This Must Be Heaven"), Renell Gonsalves on drums, Treaty Womack on vocals, percussion and flute, Bob Ross (a.k.a. Professor RJ Ross) on keyboards, Gerald (Jerry) Kent on guitar, Jeryl Bright on trombone, and "Leaping" Larry Sims on trumpet. Future Wham!/George Michael bassist, Deon Estus, was also a member of the band for a time. A teenage Regina Carter, who later became internationally known and respected as a jazz violinist, joined the band around 1978 and performed for a time with them. The Brothers Ali, Jerome and Jimmy (bass and guitar), joined about the same time in 1978, these days performing in Las Vegas and other venues.