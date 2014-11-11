The Swingin’ MedallionsFormed 1962
The Swingin’ Medallions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fbede13c-0d0b-41dc-9f02-fd4248816e83
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Swingin' Medallions are an American beach music group from Greenwood, South Carolina.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Double Shot of My Baby's Love
The Swingin’ Medallions
Double Shot of My Baby's Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Double Shot Of My Baby's Love
The Swingin’ Medallions
Double Shot Of My Baby's Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Double Shot Of My Baby's Love
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist