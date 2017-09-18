Juke Boy BonnerBorn 22 March 1932. Died 29 June 1978
Juke Boy Bonner Biography (Wikipedia)
Weldon H. Philip Bonner, better known as Juke Boy Bonner (March 22, 1932 – June 29, 1978) was an American blues singer, harmonica player, and guitarist. He was influenced by Lightnin' Hopkins, Jimmy Reed, and Slim Harpo. He accompanied himself on guitar, harmonica, and drums in songs such as "Going Back to the Country", "Life Is a Nightmare", and "Struggle Here in Houston".
Juke Boy Bonner Tracks
Blue River Rising
Juke Boy Bonner
Blue River Rising
Jumpin' At The Zydeco
Juke Boy Bonner
Jumpin' At The Zydeco
Stay Off Lyons Avenue
Juke Boy Bonner
Stay Off Lyons Avenue
Going Back To The Country
Juke Boy Bonner
Going Back To The Country
