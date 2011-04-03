The Piney Gir Country RoadshowFormed November 2004
The Piney Gir Country Roadshow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2004-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fbeb2a0b-ef61-4c8a-b2ea-c9e6f45b2840
Tracks
Sort by
Lucky Me
The Piney Gir Country Roadshow
Lucky Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lucky Me
Last played on
Great Grey Belly
The Piney Gir Country Roadshow
Great Grey Belly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Grey Belly
Last played on
I Was Born In A Thunderstorm
The Piney Gir Country Roadshow
I Was Born In A Thunderstorm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Was Born In A Thunderstorm
Fly South
The Piney Gir Country Roadshow
Fly South
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fly South
40 Days And 40 Nights
The Piney Gir Country Roadshow
40 Days And 40 Nights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
40 Days And 40 Nights
Fast Cryin'
The Piney Gir Country Roadshow
Fast Cryin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fast Cryin'
Last played on
Geatings, Salutations, Goodbye
The Piney Gir Country Roadshow
Geatings, Salutations, Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Geatings, Salutations, Goodbye
Last played on
I Don't Know Why I Feel Like Crying
The Piney Gir Country Roadshow
I Don't Know Why I Feel Like Crying
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Know Why I Feel Like Crying
Last played on
Great Divide
The Piney Gir Country Roadshow
Great Divide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Divide
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist