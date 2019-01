Sébastien Léger is a French house DJ and producer. Currently[when?] ranked No. 138 on The DJ List, his singles "Hit Girl", "Hypnotized" and "Aqualight" have become hit dance singles played in clubs across Europe.[citation needed]

