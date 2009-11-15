Carli MuñozBorn 16 October 1948
Carli Muñoz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-10-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fbe643c5-194e-48ae-a6c5-a000644efaf5
Carli Muñoz Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlos C. Muñoz, better known as Carli Munoz or Carli Muñoz (born October 16, 1948), is a self-taught Puerto Rican jazz and rock pianist, best known for touring with The Beach Boys in the 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carli Muñoz Tracks
Sort by
Oye Mi Descarga -
Carli Muñoz
Oye Mi Descarga -
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oye Mi Descarga -
Last played on
Back to artist