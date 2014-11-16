Cecilia ChaillyBorn 2 February 1960
Cecilia Chailly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1960-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fbe63875-c33c-435e-8135-01aef6320180
Cecilia Chailly Biography (Wikipedia)
Cecilia Chailly (born February 2, 1960) is an Italian harpist, composer, singer and writer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cecilia Chailly Tracks
Sort by
Lento
Cecilia Chailly
Lento
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7gv.jpglink
Lento
Last played on
Respiro
Cecilia Chailly
Respiro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7gv.jpglink
Respiro
Last played on
Ludovico Einaudi Notte Pt.1 from Stanze
Cecilia Chailly
Ludovico Einaudi Notte Pt.1 from Stanze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cecilia Chailly Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist