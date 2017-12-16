Josefin NilssonBorn 22 March 1969. Died 29 February 2016
Josefin Nilsson
1969-03-22
Josefin Nilsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Monica Emma Josefin Nilsson, registered as Monica Emma Josefina Nilsson (22 March 1969 – 29 February 2016) was a Swedish singer and actress.
Josefin Nilsson Tracks
Heaven And Hell
Josefin Nilsson
Heaven And Hell
Heaven And Hell
Leave it to Love
Josefin Nilsson
Leave it to Love
Leave it to Love
