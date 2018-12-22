Julian LennonBorn 8 April 1963
Julian Lennon Biography (Wikipedia)
John Charles Julian Lennon (born 8 April 1963) is an English musician and photographer, son of Beatles rockstar John Lennon and his first wife Cynthia.
He was the direct inspiration for three Beatles' songs: "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" (1967), "Hey Jude" (1968) and "Good Night" (1968). His parents divorced in 1968, and he is half-brother to Sean Lennon. He has produced a number of hit-albums, starting with Valotte (1984), as well as an award-winning documentary film WhaleDreamers on an environmental theme. He has also held major exhibitions of his photography.
Lennon’s attitude to his famous father has been generally critical, citing his hypocrisy as a prophet of peace and love, but tempered by some memories of good times they also spent together.
