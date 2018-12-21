Nat King ColeBorn 17 March 1919. Died 15 February 1965
Nat King Cole
1919-03-17
Nat King Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathaniel Adams Cole (March 17, 1919 – February 15, 1965), known professionally as Nat King Cole, was an American jazz pianist and vocalist. He recorded over one hundred songs that became hits on the pop charts. His trio was the model for small jazz ensembles that followed. Cole also acted in films and on television and performed on Broadway. He was the first black man to host an American television series.
Nat King Cole Performances & Interviews
Nat King Cole Tracks
Let There Be Love
Nat King Cole
Let There Be Love
Let There Be Love
Unforgettable
Nat King Cole
Unforgettable
Unforgettable
Smile
Nat King Cole
Smile
Smile
Love Is Here To Stay
Nat King Cole
Love Is Here To Stay
Love Is Here To Stay
Stardust
Nat King Cole
Stardust
Stardust
Angel Eyes
Nat King Cole
Angel Eyes
Angel Eyes
Only Yesterday
Nat King Cole
Only Yesterday
Only Yesterday
Performer
Don't You Remember?
Nat King Cole
Don't You Remember?
Don't You Remember?
Performer
Mona Lisa
Nat King Cole
Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa
Those Lazy, Hazy, Crazy Days Of Summer
Nat King Cole
Those Lazy, Hazy, Crazy Days Of Summer
Those Lazy, Hazy, Crazy Days Of Summer
Prelude in C sharp minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude in C sharp minor
Prelude in C sharp minor
A Blossom Fell
Nat King Cole
A Blossom Fell
A Blossom Fell
Let's Face The Music And Dance
Nat King Cole
Let's Face The Music And Dance
Welcome To The Club
Nat King Cole
Welcome To The Club
Welcome To The Club
Let There Be Love
Nat King Cole
Let There Be Love
Let There Be Love
Non Dimenticar (Don't Forget)
Nat King Cole
Non Dimenticar (Don't Forget)
Non Dimenticar (Don't Forget)
Happy New Year
Nat King Cole
Happy New Year
Happy New Year
Mother Nature And Father Time
Nat King Cole
Mother Nature And Father Time
Mother Nature And Father Time
O Little Town Of Bethlehem
Nat King Cole
O Little Town Of Bethlehem
O Little Town Of Bethlehem
Walkin' My Baby Back Home
Nat King Cole
Walkin' My Baby Back Home
Walkin' My Baby Back Home
The Christmas Song
Nat King Cole
The Christmas Song
The Christmas Song
O Holy Night
Nat King Cole
O Holy Night
O Holy Night
Frosty The Snowman
Nat King Cole
Frosty The Snowman
Frosty The Snowman
Silent Night
Nat King Cole
Silent Night
Silent Night
Hark The Herald Angels Sing
Nat King Cole
Hark The Herald Angels Sing
Hark The Herald Angels Sing
