Carole BoydBritish actor and voice actor. Born 1947
Carole Boyd
1947
Carole Boyd Biography (Wikipedia)
Carole Boyd (born 16 February 1941) is a British actress. She has had a career in theatre, television, and radio, and plays Lynda Snell in BBC Radio 4's The Archers.
Marriner Man
William Walton
Marriner Man
Marriner Man
Sir Beelzebub
William Walton
Sir Beelzebub
Sir Beelzebub
Tarantella from Facade - An Entertainment
William Walton
Tarantella from Facade - An Entertainment
Tarantella from Facade - An Entertainment
Facade - An Entertainment For Reciter And Chamber Ensemble Vers. Definitive
William Walton
Facade - An Entertainment For Reciter And Chamber Ensemble Vers. Definitive
Facade - An Entertainment For Reciter And Chamber Ensemble Vers. Definitive
Facade - An Entertainment. Valse
William Walton
Facade - An Entertainment. Valse
Facade - An Entertainment. Valse
