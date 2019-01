David Garrick (29 January 1947 – 28 February 1985), better known by his stage name David Byron, was a British singer and songwriter, best known in the early 1970s as the lead vocalist with the rock band Uriah Heep and recognized for his charismatic stage presence and his operatic voice.[citation needed]

