Bruce LanghorneBorn 11 May 1938. Died 14 April 2017
Bruce Langhorne
1938-05-11
Bruce Langhorne Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Langhorne (May 11, 1938 – April 14, 2017) was an American folk musician. He was active in the Greenwich Village folk scene in the 1960s, primarily as a session guitarist for folk albums and performances.
Bruce Langhorne Tracks
Leaving Del Norte
Ending
Riding Thru The Rain
Spring
Arch Leaves (from The Hired Hand)
Arch Leaves (from The Hired Hand)
Arch Leaves
Opening
Bruce Langhorne Links
