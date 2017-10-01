Leon AshleyBorn 18 May 1936. Died 20 October 2013
Leon Ashley
1936-05-18
Leon Ashley Biography (Wikipedia)
Leon Walton (May 18, 1936 – October 20, 2013) was an American country music artist, known professionally as Leon Ashley. He is known mainly for his number 1 single "Laura (What's He Got That I Ain't Got)", which topped the country singles charts in 1967. This single was distributed on his own label. Ashley wrote, recorded, released, distributed and published the single on his own. Besides this song, he released several other singles throughout the 1960s and 1970s.
Leon Ashley Tracks
Laura
Leon Ashley
Laura
Laura
Laura (What's He Got That I Ain't Got)
Leon Ashley
Laura (What's He Got That I Ain't Got)
