Labh Janjua Biography (Wikipedia)
Labh Janjua (Punjabi: ਲਾਭ ਜੰਜੂਆ, died 22 October 2015) was an Indian bhangra vocalist and songwriter, best known for his bhangra and hip hop songs, such as "Bair Bura Hunda Jatt da", "Jatt Di Nazar Buri", "Goli Jatt Ne Katcheri'ch Chaloni ", "Jatt Marda", "Soni De Nakhre Sone lagde" (movie Partner) and "Mundian To Bach Ke", which was remixed by Panjabi MC in 1998, and re-released in 2002. He has also sung many Bollywood songs, including "Jee Karda" from the 2008 film Singh Is Kinng and "London Thumakda" from the 2014 film Queen which was one of his most successful songs.
Mundian To Bach Ke
Panjabi MC
London Thumakda (Wedding Remix)
Labh Janjua
Aaja Aaja
DJ H & DJ Rags & Labh Janjua
Dance Pe Chance
Sunidhi Chauhan
London Thumakda
Labh Janjua
Jee Karda
Labh Janjua
Yaaran Kollon Sikh Kuriye
Labh Janjua
Billo Tere Nakhre (Remix)
Tigerstyle
Soni De Nakhre
Labh Janjua
London Thumakda
Labh Janjua
Chori Chori
Labh Janjua
