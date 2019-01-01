Lou MariniBorn 13 May 1945
Lou Marini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-05-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fbd921a4-c4a7-41be-8e79-0976ee83bf4d
Lou Marini Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Marini Jr. (born May 13, 1945), known as "Blue Lou" Marini, is an American saxophonist, arranger, and composer. He is best known for his work in jazz, rock, blues, and soul music, as well as his association with The Blues Brothers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lou Marini Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist