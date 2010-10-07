ICE MCBorn 22 March 1965
ICE MC
1965-03-22
ICE MC Biography (Wikipedia)
Ice MC (born Ian Campbell, March 22, 1965) is a British rapper best known for the '90s eurodance hits "Take Away the Colour", "Think About the Way" "and "It's a Rainy Day." The dance hits from Ice MC are most notable for being the first songs in the eurodance genre to blend raggamuffin style rap with female singing choruses. Italian producer Roberto Zanetti (a.k.a. Robyx) and his music team produced all of Ice MC's major hits while simultaneously producing other major '90s artists like Double You, Alexia, and Corona.
ICE MC Tracks
Let Me Think About It (Gigi Barocca Remix)
ICE MC
Let Me Think About It (Gigi Barocca Remix)
