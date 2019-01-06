Starsailor Biography (Wikipedia)
Starsailor are an English post-Britpop band, formed in 2000. Since its formation the band has included guitarist and vocalist James Walsh, drummer Ben Byrne, bassist James Stelfox and keyboardist Barry Westhead.
The band has released five studio albums, and have scored ten Top 40 hit singles in the UK. Their first album Love Is Here was released in 2001, followed by Silence Is Easy (2003) and On the Outside (2005). After the release of their fourth album All the Plans (2009), the band entered into extended hiatus until 2014, during which they were involved in individual projects.
Starsailor announced their reunion on 23 May 2014 and began performing worldwide. Good Souls: The Greatest Hits was released in September 2015, and featured two new songs. A fifth studio album All This Life was released in 2017.
Starsailor Tracks
Sort by
Alcoholic
Tie Up My Hands
Silence is Easy
Four to the Floor
4 To The Floor
Good Souls
In My Blood
Listen To Your Heart
Poor Misguided Fool
Take A Little Time
All the Plans
All This Life
Tell Me It’s Not Over
The Way Young Lovers Do
Fever
Fidelity
Starsailor Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Richard Ashcroft: "Don't wait for opportunity!"
-
Stereophonics Interview
-
The Best Bits from Backstage at Sounds Like Friday Night
-
Smash time... it's Stereophonics vs the Sounds Like Friday Night piñata
-
Stereophonics on failed pastimes and 'what not to shoplift'
-
Stereophonics - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2017 Highlights
-
Stereophonics chat to Michael back-stage at Hyde Park
-
Richard Ashcroft on the making of Urban Hymns
-
"You can hear some demented guy screaming..." - Richard Ashcroft on Liam Gallagher's hidden Urban Hymns appearance
-
"The older you get potentially the more empathy you have with life" - Richard Ashcroft on the power of age in songwriting