Trans‐XFormed 1981
Trans‐X
1981
Trans‐X Biography (Wikipedia)
Trans-X is a Canadian 1980s synth band formed in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. They are known for their hit song "Living on Video" which charted worldwide.
Trans‐X Tracks
Living On Video
Digital World
