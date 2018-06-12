William WallaceScottish composer. Born 3 July 1860. Died 16 December 1940
William Wallace
1860-07-03
William Wallace Biography
William Wallace (3 July 1860 – 16 December 1940) was notable as a Scottish classical composer and writer. He served as Dean of the Faculty of Music in the University of London.
William Wallace Tracks
Athalia: Gentle Airs Melodious Strains
George Frideric Handel
Athalia: Gentle Airs Melodious Strains
Athalia: Gentle Airs Melodious Strains
Last played on
Pelleas and Melisande Suite (The Love of Pelleas for Melisande)
William Wallace
Pelleas and Melisande Suite (The Love of Pelleas for Melisande)
Pelleas and Melisande Suite (The Love of Pelleas for Melisande)
Last played on
Jephtha: 'Waft her angels through the skies'
William Wallace
Jephtha: 'Waft her angels through the skies'
Jephtha: 'Waft her angels through the skies'
Performer
Rodelinda: Pastorello d'un povero armento
William Wallace
Rodelinda: Pastorello d'un povero armento
Rodelinda: Pastorello d'un povero armento
Performer
Messiah: Ev'ry Valley
William Wallace
Messiah: Ev'ry Valley
Messiah: Ev'ry Valley
Performer
The Passing of Beatrice - symphonic poem no. 1
William Wallace
The Passing of Beatrice - symphonic poem no. 1
The Passing of Beatrice - symphonic poem no. 1
Last played on
Pelleas et Melisande: Suite - The Love of Pelleas for Melisande: Spinning Song;
William Wallace
Pelleas et Melisande: Suite - The Love of Pelleas for Melisande: Spinning Song;
Pelleas et Melisande: Suite - The Love of Pelleas for Melisande: Spinning Song;
Last played on
Pelleas and Melisande - suite
William Wallace
Pelleas and Melisande - suite
Pelleas and Melisande - suite
Last played on
Pelleas and Melisande - Suite for orchestra
William Wallace
Pelleas and Melisande - Suite for orchestra
Pelleas and Melisande - Suite for orchestra
Performer
Last played on
Va pensiero (Nabucco)
Rosemary Tuck & William Wallace
Va pensiero (Nabucco)
Va pensiero (Nabucco)
Performer
Last played on
The bluebells of Scotland
William Wallace
The bluebells of Scotland
The bluebells of Scotland
Last played on
Francois Villon portrayed by William Wallace in his tone poem Villon
William Wallace
Francois Villon portrayed by William Wallace in his tone poem Villon
Villon [Francois Villon]
William Wallace
Villon [Francois Villon]
Villon [Francois Villon]
Last played on
The Passing of Beatrice - symphonic poem no. 1
William Wallace
The Passing of Beatrice - symphonic poem no. 1
Act II, Scene 1: Song: Yes! Let me like a Soldier fall (Don Caesar)
William Wallace
Act II, Scene 1: Song: Yes! Let me like a Soldier fall (Don Caesar)
Lurline – Sad as my Soul
William Wallace
Lurline – Sad as my Soul
Lurline – Sad as my Soul
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1920: Prom 45
Queen's Hall
1920-10-05T16:27:01
5
Oct
1920
Proms 1920: Prom 45
Queen's Hall
Proms 1919: Prom 44
Queen's Hall
1919-10-06T16:27:01
6
Oct
1919
Proms 1919: Prom 44
Queen's Hall
William Wallace Links
