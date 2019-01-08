No Doubt is an American rock band from Anaheim, California, formed in 1986. Since 1989, the band has consisted of lead vocalist Gwen Stefani, bassist, saxophonist and keyboardist Tony Kanal, guitarist and keyboardist Tom Dumont, and drummer Adrian Young. Since the mid-1990s in live performances and the studio, they have been supported by keyboardist and trombonist Gabrial McNair and keyboardist and trumpeter Stephen Bradley.

The ska sound of their song "Trapped in a Box", featured on their 1992 eponymous debut album, failed to make an impact. The Beacon Street Collection was a raw expression of their sound,[citation needed] inspired by ska punk and released independently by the band under their own record label. The album sold over 100,000 copies in 1995, over three times as many as their first album. The band's diamond-certified album Tragic Kingdom (1995) benefited from the resurgence of third-wave ska in the 1990s, and "Don't Speak", the third single from the album, set a record when it spent 16 weeks at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Airplay chart.