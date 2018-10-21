María GreverBorn 16 August 1894. Died 15 December 1951
María Grever
1894-08-16
María Grever Biography (Wikipedia)
María Grever (14 September 1885 – 15 December 1951) was the first female Mexican composer to achieve international acclaim. She is best known for the song "What A Difference A Day Makes" (originally "Cuando vuelva a tu lado"), which was popularized by Dinah Washington and has been covered by numerous artists.
María Grever Tracks
What a Difference a Day Makes
Voces8
What a Difference a Day Makes
What a Difference a Day Makes
Last played on
Cuando vuelva a tu lado
María Grever
Cuando vuelva a tu lado
Cuando vuelva a tu lado
Last played on
What a diff'rence a day makes
María Grever
What a diff'rence a day makes
What a diff'rence a day makes
Last played on
Despedida
María Grever
Despedida
Despedida
Last played on
