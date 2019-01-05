Niney the ObserverBorn 1951
Niney the Observer
1951
Niney the Observer Biography (Wikipedia)
Winston Holness, better known as Niney the Observer (born George Boswell, 1951, Montego Bay), is a Jamaican record producer and singer who was a key figure in the creation of many classic reggae recordings dating from the 1970s and early 1980s.
