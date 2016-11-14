Non PhixionFormed 1995. Disbanded July 2006
Non Phixion
Non Phixion (pronounced Non-Fiction) is a New York-based hardcore hip-hop group.
Rock Stars (feat. DJ Premier)
Non Phixion
Rock Stars (feat. DJ Premier)
Rock Stars (feat. DJ Premier)
