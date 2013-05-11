Olivia Lewis (born 18 October 1978) is a singer from Qormi, Malta.

She has competed in the Malta Song For Eurovision festival, which selects the country's entry for the Eurovision Song Contest several times. At her 11th attempt she finally won the 2007 festival, held on 3 February 2007, with the song "Vertigo" and represented Malta at the semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest held at the Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland, on 10 May 2007. However, she did not manage to qualify for the final. She placed 25th out of 28 countries with just 15 points. Before she was a professional singer, she was a teacher in Malta.