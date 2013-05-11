Olivia Lewis
Olivia Lewis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fbca023f-3f6b-4878-b912-d1a19e2125d9
Olivia Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Olivia Lewis (born 18 October 1978) is a singer from Qormi, Malta.
She has competed in the Malta Song For Eurovision festival, which selects the country's entry for the Eurovision Song Contest several times. At her 11th attempt she finally won the 2007 festival, held on 3 February 2007, with the song "Vertigo" and represented Malta at the semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest held at the Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland, on 10 May 2007. However, she did not manage to qualify for the final. She placed 25th out of 28 countries with just 15 points. Before she was a professional singer, she was a teacher in Malta.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Olivia Lewis Tracks
Sort by
Vertigo (Malta)
Olivia Lewis
Vertigo (Malta)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vertigo (Malta)
Last played on
Olivia Lewis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist