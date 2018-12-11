Alena Baeva (born 1985) is a Russian violinist, winner of the Grand-prix at the Second Moscow Paganini violin competition in 2004, the First Prize and nine Special Prizes at the XII International Henryk Wieniawski Violin Competition in 2001, and the First Prize at the International T. Wronski solo violin competition in Warsaw for violinists under 30 in 2000.

On June 2, 2007, Baeva was declared 1st prize winner of the 3rd Sendai International Music Competition, in the violin section.