King Jammy
King Jammy Biography (Wikipedia)
Lloyd James (born 26 October 1947, in Montego Bay, Jamaica), who is better known as Prince Jammy or King Jammy, is a dub mixer and record producer. He began his musical career as a dub master at King Tubby's recording studio. His dubs were known for their clear sound and use of effects.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
King Jammy Performances & Interviews
King Jammy Tracks
Lethal (Dub)
Village Dub
