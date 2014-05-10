The Baseball Project is a supergroup composed of Peter Buck, Mike Mills, Scott McCaughey, Steve Wynn and Linda Pitmon formed in 2007. The performers came together from discussions between McCaughey and Wynn at R.E.M.'s March 21, 2007 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City. They invited Buck to play bass guitar and Pitmon on drums and recorded their first album, Volume 1: Frozen Ropes and Dying Quails later that year. Buck and McCaughey have previously played together in Robyn Hitchcock and The Venus 3, The Minus 5, R.E.M., and Tuatara. Wynn is the former leader of The Dream Syndicate as well as Gutterball and currently plays with Pitmon in Steve Wynn & the Miracle 3.

The second album from The Baseball Project, Volume 2: High and Inside, was released on March 1, 2011 on Yep Roc Records. The band followed the record's release with a tour covering the U.S. and appearances at Spring Training games in Arizona's Cactus League.(http://www.yeproc.com/artists/the-baseball-project/)