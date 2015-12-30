Jeff RichmondBorn 7 January 1960
Jeff Richmond
1960-01-07
Jeff Richmond Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeffrey Wayne Richmond (born January 7, 1961) is an American composer, actor, director, and producer. He composed the music for, and directed some episodes of 30 Rock, a sitcom created by and starring his wife, Tina Fey. He also executive produces and composes the music for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, another sitcom created by his wife. Richmond has won three Emmy awards for his production of the first three seasons of 30 Rock. He has also been nominated for an Emmy for his composition of 30 Rock's theme song. He was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Original Score in 2018 for Mean Girls.
Jeff Richmond Tracks
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt theme
Jeff Richmond
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt theme
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt theme
Soundtrack to 30 Rock (TV series)
Jeff Richmond
Soundtrack to 30 Rock (TV series)
Soundtrack to 30 Rock (TV series)
