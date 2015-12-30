Jeffrey Wayne Richmond (born January 7, 1961) is an American composer, actor, director, and producer. He composed the music for, and directed some episodes of 30 Rock, a sitcom created by and starring his wife, Tina Fey. He also executive produces and composes the music for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, another sitcom created by his wife. Richmond has won three Emmy awards for his production of the first three seasons of 30 Rock. He has also been nominated for an Emmy for his composition of 30 Rock's theme song. He was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Original Score in 2018 for Mean Girls.