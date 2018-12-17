Hallé Youth Choir
Hallé Youth Choir
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04tlqpk.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fbc2c8d8-6bc7-4196-9856-f3586ff18732
Hallé Youth Choir Tracks
Sort by
A Sea Symphony I. A Song for All Seas, All Ships
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A Sea Symphony I. A Song for All Seas, All Ships
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
A Sea Symphony I. A Song for All Seas, All Ships
Last played on
La damoilselle elue
Claude Debussy
La damoilselle elue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
La damoilselle elue
Last played on
Keyboard Concerto No 1 in D minor, BWV 1052
Johann Sebastian Bach
Keyboard Concerto No 1 in D minor, BWV 1052
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Keyboard Concerto No 1 in D minor, BWV 1052
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius (Praise to his name!....... Take me away - Angel's farewell)
Edward Elgar
The Dream of Gerontius (Praise to his name!....... Take me away - Angel's farewell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Dream of Gerontius (Praise to his name!....... Take me away - Angel's farewell)
Last played on
Sancta civitas - oratorio for tenor, baritone, chorus and orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sancta civitas - oratorio for tenor, baritone, chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Sancta civitas - oratorio for tenor, baritone, chorus and orchestra
Last played on
Crossing the Alps
Colin Matthews
Crossing the Alps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br19g.jpglink
Crossing the Alps
Performer
Last played on
The Apostles, Op 49 (Part 1: Prologue)
Edward Elgar
The Apostles, Op 49 (Part 1: Prologue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Apostles, Op 49 (Part 1: Prologue)
Orchestra
Last played on
Latent Manifest
Tarik O’Regan
Latent Manifest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlqpk.jpglink
Latent Manifest
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius
Edward Elgar
The Dream of Gerontius
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Dream of Gerontius
Last played on
The Hymn of Jesus
Gustav Holst
The Hymn of Jesus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
The Hymn of Jesus
Last played on
Symphony of psalms
Igor Stravinsky
Symphony of psalms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Symphony of psalms
Last played on
Chichester Psalms
Leonard Bernstein
Chichester Psalms
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Chichester Psalms
Last played on
A Sea Symphony For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra (iii. The Waves)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A Sea Symphony For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra (iii. The Waves)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
A Sea Symphony For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra (iii. The Waves)
Performer
Last played on
The Apostles Op.49
Edward Elgar
The Apostles Op.49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Apostles Op.49
Last played on
Sancta civitas
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sancta civitas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Sancta civitas
Orchestra
Last played on
The Hymn Of Jesus Op.37
Gustav Holst
The Hymn Of Jesus Op.37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
The Hymn Of Jesus Op.37
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 16: Stravinsky, Debussy & Wagner
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejp6gw
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-26T15:56:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0617x5y.jpg
26
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 16: Stravinsky, Debussy & Wagner
Royal Albert Hall
BBC 6 Music presents Elbow with the BBC Philharmonic at Christmas
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er5d2m
MediaCityUK, Salford
2017-12-21T15:56:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05pklyy.jpg
21
Dec
2017
BBC 6 Music presents Elbow with the BBC Philharmonic at Christmas
MediaCityUK, Salford
BBC Philharmonic 2015-16 Season: Dances from ‘West Side Story’
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4xfxj
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2016-04-16T15:56:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02q2ppy.jpg
16
Apr
2016
BBC Philharmonic 2015-16 Season: Dances from ‘West Side Story’
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Proms 2015: Prom 17: Hallé – Debussy, Vaughan Williams & Elgar
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2h9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-30T15:56:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nm7ln.jpg
30
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 17: Hallé – Debussy, Vaughan Williams & Elgar
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 57: Wagner – Parsifal
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egwd4f
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-25T15:56:44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0179z85.jpg
25
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 57: Wagner – Parsifal
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist