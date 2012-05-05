Éric Charden (born Jacques Puissant; 15 October 1942 – 29 April 2012) was a French singer and songwriter, most famous for his collaboration with Annie Gautrat alias Stone with whom he formed Stone et Charden.

Éric Charden was born in Haïphong, Vietnam, during World War II. He is from a French father (who was a port engineer in France and overseas) and a Tibetan mother. He moved to France (Marseille) in 1950 with his mother (his father returned to France in 1954) and graduated with a Baccalauréat from HEC Paris in 1960.

He alongside Annie Gautrat were both decorated with the honorable Legion of Honour (in French Ordre national de la Légion d'honneur) on 1 January 2012 just months before his death from cancer at age 69.