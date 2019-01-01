Sensation is an indoor electronic dance music event which originated in Amsterdam, Netherlands and organized by ID&T. The original event, which ran exclusively in the Amsterdam Arena for a period of five years until 2005, is now located throughout Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Denmark, Germany, South Korea, Romania, South Africa, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, India and the United Arab Emirates.