DamoneUS power pop band. Formed 2001. Disbanded 2008
2001
Damone Biography (Wikipedia)
Damone was an American rock band with distinct elements from power pop in their sound. The band originated in Waltham, a city located just west of Boston, Massachusetts and consisted of Noelle LeBlanc (vocals/guitar), Mike Woods (guitar), Michael Vazquez (bass guitar) and Dustin Hengst (drums).
