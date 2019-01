Damone was an American rock band with distinct elements from power pop in their sound. The band originated in Waltham, a city located just west of Boston, Massachusetts and consisted of Noelle LeBlanc (vocals/guitar), Mike Woods (guitar), Michael Vazquez (bass guitar) and Dustin Hengst (drums).

