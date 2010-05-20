Hollow were a progressive power metal band from Umeå, Sweden and is now a solo project by Andreas Stoltz.

The band begun in the early 1990s when members met in the university town of Umeå. Tomas and Andreas had decided to start a band when they met during their military service, serving together in the same platoon. Originally called Valkyrian they decided to change their name to Hollow which they felt was more in tune with their musical style "The name Hollow reflects the constant void within, which we all feel from time to time".

Influenced by acts such as Queensrÿche, Crimson Glory and Elegy in 1995 they released a six track demo called "Speak To Me". In 1997 they released a self-titled Ep with four tracks which caught the attention of MM Records, a small independent label. They then went on to create two albums both released through Nuclear Blast Records, Modern Cathedral (1997) and Architect Of The Mind (1999).

Hollow chose to split up not long after the release of Architect Of The Mind.