Charles StainerFlautist/composer
Charles Stainer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fbb9001b-2994-446d-ba30-1b9f84d1249d
Charles Stainer Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
Proms 1898: Prom 37
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er5mxj
Queen's Hall
1898-10-08T16:21:08
8
Oct
1898
Proms 1898: Prom 37
Queen's Hall
Proms 1898: Prom 29
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e32p5v
Queen's Hall
1898-09-29T16:21:08
29
Sep
1898
Proms 1898: Prom 29
Queen's Hall
Proms 1898: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8w38g
Queen's Hall
1898-09-17T16:21:08
17
Sep
1898
Proms 1898: Prom 19
Queen's Hall
Back to artist