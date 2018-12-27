Ex-Easter Island Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fbb71e84-3610-4138-9d96-7f39ed1276ef
Ex-Easter Island Head Performances & Interviews
Ex-Easter Island Head Tracks
Cuckoo
Laura Cannell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htpjc.jpglink
Last played on
Six Sticks
Ex-Easter Island Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twenty-Two Strings
Ex-Easter Island Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Coins
Ex-Easter Island Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ten Bells
Ex-Easter Island Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Mallet Guitars Two - Third Movement
Ex-Easter Island Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mallet Guitars Three Second Movement
Ex-Easter Island Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Third Movement
Ex-Easter Island Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last played on
Mallet Guitars 3 3rd Movement
Ex-Easter Island Head
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Sounds From the Other City
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e968gw
Salford Cathedral
2017-04-30T15:52:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04sgww3.jpg
30
Apr
2017
Sounds From the Other City
15:00
Salford Cathedral
