Swan ArcadeFormed 1970. Disbanded 1978
Swan Arcade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fbb6d87b-3f20-4357-8438-d9ef24bdc300
Swan Arcade Biography (Wikipedia)
Swan Arcade were a British folk music vocal group formed in 1970. "A leading light of the British folk revival" they sang a wide variety of songs, including blues, pop and rock and roll, as well as traditional folk music, mostly performed a cappella. Swan Arcade also performed with The Watersons as the Boggle Hole Chorale, and The Watersons and Martin Carthy as Blue Murder. They finally disbanded in 1988, but one of their members, Jim Boyes, still performs as part of Coope Boyes and Simpson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Swan Arcade Tracks
Sort by
The Weary Whaling Rounds (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1974)
Swan Arcade
The Weary Whaling Rounds (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Battle Of Sowerby Bridge (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1974)
Swan Arcade
The Battle Of Sowerby Bridge (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down In The Valley To Pray (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1974)
Swan Arcade
Down In The Valley To Pray (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Valentine's Day
Swan Arcade
Last Valentine's Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Valentine's Day
Last played on
Dwelling in Beulah Land
Swan Arcade
Dwelling in Beulah Land
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dwelling in Beulah Land
Last played on
Foster's Mill (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1974)
Swan Arcade
Foster's Mill (Radio 1 Session, 23 Sep 1974)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swan Arcade Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist