Deirdre Cartwright (born 26 July 1958) is a British guitarist and composer, and became well known as the guitar presenter of the groundbreaking BBC Television series Rockschool (1983). The second series of Rockschool attracted audiences of two million viewers every week in the UK and was subsequently shown worldwide.

In 1991 she formed her own band - The Deirdre Cartwright Group.

As a solo artist she has played with the American guitarist Tal Farlow, toured with Jamaican composer Marjorie Whylie, played throughout Europe, has seen the weekly jazz club she co-runs, 'Blow The Fuse', become one of the most popular in London, and has been a regular presenter for BBC Radio 3.

Before becoming a presenter and a jazz guitarist, Cartwright was a founding member, from 1975 to 1977, of an all-female band Painted Lady, which later became known as Girlschool. She left to form another band Tour De Forceand later pursued different professional opportunities in the music business.