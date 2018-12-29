Regina SpektorBorn 18 February 1980
Regina Spektor Biography (Wikipedia)
Regina Ilyinichna Spektor (, Russian: Реги́нa Ильи́нична Спе́ктор,; born February 18, 1980) is a Russian-born American singer-songwriter and pianist. She was born in Moscow (then in the Soviet Union, now Russia), and began classical training on the piano at the age of six. When she was nine and a half years old, her family emigrated from the Soviet Union to the United States, where she continued her classical training into her teenage years; she began to write original songs shortly thereafter.
After self-releasing her first three records and gaining popularity in New York City's independent music scenes, particularly the anti-folk scene centered on New York City's East Village, Spektor signed with Sire Records in 2004 and began achieving greater mainstream recognition. After giving her third album a major label re-release, Sire released her fourth album, Begin to Hope, which would go on to achieve a Gold certification by the RIAA. Her following two albums, Far and What We Saw from the Cheap Seats, each debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200. 2016's Remember Us to Life peaked at 23 on the Billboard 200.
- 6 Questions for... Regina Spektorhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047bvvj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047bvvj.jpg2016-09-10T07:30:00.000ZMary Anne posed 6 questions to Regina Spektor, here is what she had to say...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047bwc4
6 Questions for... Regina Spektor
- Regina Spektor: A Letter To My Younger Selfhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047bwh9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047bwh9.jpg2016-09-10T07:00:00.000ZWhat would you write in a letter to your younger self? Here's what Regina would say...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047bx46
Regina Spektor: A Letter To My Younger Self
- Regina Spektor: The Influence Of Joni Mitchellhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047bxdf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047bxdf.jpg2016-09-10T07:00:00.000ZMary Anne asked Regina Spektor about the influence that Joni Mitchell has had on her lifehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047bxgv
Regina Spektor: The Influence Of Joni Mitchell
Regina Spektor Tracks
Sort by