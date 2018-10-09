Julian Joseph
1966-05-11
Julian Joseph Biography (Wikipedia)
Julian Raphael Nathaniel Joseph (born 11 May 1966) is a British jazz pianist, bandleader, composer, arranger, and broadcaster.
Julian Joseph Performances & Interviews
- Josie d'Arby interviews Julian Josephhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tx92r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03tx92r.jpg2016-05-12T12:47:00.000ZJosie d'Arby chats to Julian Joseph at the BBC Young Musician 2016 Jazz Awardhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03tx9f7
Josie d'Arby interviews Julian Joseph
- The Piano in Jazzhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ztg2d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ztg2d.jpg2014-05-26T21:05:00.000ZJulian Joseph looks at the role of the piano in the story of jazz.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ztg2m
The Piano in Jazz
- The Art of Jazz Improvisationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zx3l3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zx3l3.jpg2014-05-26T20:22:00.000ZJulian Joseph discusses improvisation at the 2008 London Jazz Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ztf97
The Art of Jazz Improvisation
Julian Joseph Tracks
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 2
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 2
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 2
Ensemble
Ode to the Time our Memories Forgot
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph
Ode to the Time our Memories Forgot
Ode to the Time our Memories Forgot
Scaramouche
Darius Milhaud
Scaramouche
Scaramouche
Slow Blues
Julian Joseph
Slow Blues
Slow Blues
Ensemble
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 1
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 1
Julian Joseph's Tristan and Isolde part 1
Ensemble
Tell me who you are (from Tristan and Isolde)
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph
Tell me who you are (from Tristan and Isolde)
Tell me who you are (from Tristan and Isolde)
I am the Boss (from Tristan and Isole)
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph
I am the Boss (from Tristan and Isole)
I am the Boss (from Tristan and Isole)
Walk Between the Raindrops
Donald Fagen
Donald Fagen
Walk Between the Raindrops
Walk Between the Raindrops
Easy for you to say
Julian Joseph
Easy for you to say
Easy for you to say
Ensemble
Carry That Sound
Julian Joseph
Carry That Sound
Carry That Sound
Symphonic Stories, Suite for Piano and Orchestra
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph
Symphonic Stories, Suite for Piano and Orchestra
Symphonic Stories, Suite for Piano and Orchestra
Don`t Chisel the Shisel
Julian Joseph
Don`t Chisel the Shisel
Don`t Chisel the Shisel
Ensemble
Body and Soul
Donny McCaslin
Body and Soul
Body and Soul
Universal Traveller
Julian Joseph
Universal Traveller
Universal Traveller
Slow Blues
Julian Joseph
Slow Blues
Slow Blues
The Brown Bomber (extracts)
Julian Joseph
The Brown Bomber (extracts)
The Brown Bomber (extracts)
Ensemble
Never Let Me Go
Julian Joseph
Never Let Me Go
Never Let Me Go
Point of Meditation (based on Liszt's Consolations)
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph
Point of Meditation (based on Liszt's Consolations)
Point of Meditation (based on Liszt's Consolations)
Ensemble
Loyalty and Insight (based on Liszt's Consolations)
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph
Loyalty and Insight (based on Liszt's Consolations)
Loyalty and Insight (based on Liszt's Consolations)
Ensemble
Autumn Leaves (Radio 3 session recorded 20th August 2016)
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph
Autumn Leaves (Radio 3 session recorded 20th August 2016)
Autumn Leaves (Radio 3 session recorded 20th August 2016)
Performer
Come Rain or Come Shine (Radio 3 session recorded 20th August 2016)
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph
Come Rain or Come Shine (Radio 3 session recorded 20th August 2016)
Come Rain or Come Shine (Radio 3 session recorded 20th August 2016)
Stompin' at the Savoy
Edgar Sampson
Stompin' at the Savoy
Stompin' at the Savoy
The Christmas Song
Marius Neset
The Christmas Song
The Christmas Song
Oren of the Pines
Julian Joseph
Oren of the Pines
Oren of the Pines
Ensemble
My Brother
Julian Joseph
My Brother
My Brother
Ensemble
Think Of One
Julian Joseph
Think Of One
Think Of One
Miss Simmons
Julian Joseph
Miss Simmons
Miss Simmons
Swingstone
Julian Joseph
Swingstone
Swingstone
Vera Cruz
Julian Joseph
Vera Cruz
Vera Cruz
Guardian Angel
Julian Joseph
Guardian Angel
Guardian Angel
The Brown bomber
Julian Joseph
The Brown bomber
The Brown bomber
Blues Provisation
Julian Joseph
Blues Provisation
Blues Provisation
Players Dugout
Julian Joseph
Players Dugout
Players Dugout
Doctone
Julian Joseph
Doctone
Doctone
Shadowball (This Game is Life, So Far Away)
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph
Shadowball (This Game is Life, So Far Away)
Shadowball (This Game is Life, So Far Away)
Shadowball (Scene 4 "That's Pitchin")
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph
Shadowball (Scene 4 "That's Pitchin")
Shadowball (Scene 4 "That's Pitchin")
Shadowball (scene 1. "My name is Satchel Page")
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph
Shadowball (scene 1. "My name is Satchel Page")
Isn't She Lovely (Feat Jools Holland)
Julian Joseph
Julian Joseph
Isn't She Lovely (Feat Jools Holland)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2011: Prom 46: Viktoria Mullova & Matthew Barley
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4bv4f
Royal Albert Hall
2011-08-18T16:34:22
18
Aug
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 46: Viktoria Mullova & Matthew Barley
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehr5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-03T16:34:22
3
Aug
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 37
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4jq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1995-08-19T16:34:22
19
Aug
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
