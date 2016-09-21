Chen Halevi
Chen Halevi is a clarinettist. A native of the Negev desert in Israel, he studied the clarinet with Yitzchak Kazap and Richard Lesser, continuing with Mordechai Rechtman and Chaim Taub for his chamber music studies.
Fantasy on an American hymn-tune Op.70
Kenneth Leighton
Fantasy on an American hymn-tune Op.70
Fantasy on an American hymn-tune Op.70
Rhapsodic quintet Op.31
Herbert Howells
Rhapsodic quintet Op.31
Rhapsodic quintet Op.31
Elegiac arabesques
Oliver Knussen
Elegiac arabesques
Elegiac arabesques
Acequia Madre for clarinet and piano
Chen Halevi
Acequia Madre for clarinet and piano
Acequia Madre for clarinet and piano
6 Bagatelles for wind quintet
Daniel Bates, Alec Frank-Gemmill, Chen Halevi, Ariel Zuckermann, Rie Koyama & György Ligeti
6 Bagatelles for wind quintet
6 Bagatelles for wind quintet
Sextet for winds and piano
Francis Poulenc
Sextet for winds and piano
Sextet for winds and piano
L'Heure du Berger: Sextet for winds and piano
Daniel Bates, Alec Frank-Gemmill, Chen Halevi, Noam Greenberg, Ariel Zuckermann, Rie Koyama & Jean Françaix
L'Heure du Berger: Sextet for winds and piano
L'Heure du Berger: Sextet for winds and piano
