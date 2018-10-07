River City People were a folk rock quartet formed in Liverpool, England in 1986, by vocalist Siobhan Maher, guitarist Tim Speed, his drummer brother Paul Speed, and bassist Dave Snell. Siobhan, Tim and Dave had both been with Liverpool Band "Peep Show" until summer 1987 - at one point both bands co-existed. The group appeared on Channel 4's The Chart Show and soon afterward signed with EMI, releasing their debut single "(What's Wrong With) Dreaming?" in mid 1989. Their album Say Something Good followed a few months later, recorded in Los Angeles and produced by legendary producer Don Gehman. In the summer of 1990, the band scored their biggest hit with a cover of The Mamas & the Papas' "California Dreamin'". This was a double A-side with "Carry the Blame" . "This is the World" followed in late 1991, but the group disbanded shortly after.

Maher then teamed with ex-Bangle Debbi Peterson in the duo Kindred Spirit, releasing a self-titled 1995 album on Capitol Records. She released a solo album in 2002 called Immigrant Flower.