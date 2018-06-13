HittmanUS rapper Brian Bailey. Born 1974
Hittman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb92ed16-0b0d-409b-99d3-f939422fda07
Hittman Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Bailey (born September 14, 1974), best known under his stage name Hittman, is an American West Coast rapper, songwriter and record producer originating from Los Angeles, California.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hittman Tracks
Sort by
Xxplosive (feat. Nate Dogg, Hittman & Kurupt)
Dr. Dre
Xxplosive (feat. Nate Dogg, Hittman & Kurupt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvw.jpglink
Xxplosive (feat. Nate Dogg, Hittman & Kurupt)
Last played on
Forgot About Dre [4B Edit] (feat. Eminem & Hittman)
Dr. Dre
Forgot About Dre [4B Edit] (feat. Eminem & Hittman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvw.jpglink
Forgot About Dre [4B Edit] (feat. Eminem & Hittman)
Last played on
Bang Bang (feat. Knoc‐Turn’Al & Hittman)
Dr. Dre
Bang Bang (feat. Knoc‐Turn’Al & Hittman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvw.jpglink
Bang Bang (feat. Knoc‐Turn’Al & Hittman)
Last played on
Xxplosive (feat. 6Two & Nate Dogg)
Dr. Dre
Xxplosive (feat. 6Two & Nate Dogg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvw.jpglink
Xxplosive (feat. 6Two & Nate Dogg)
Last played on
Bang Bang (feat. Knoc‐Turn’Al & Hittman)
Dr. Dre
Bang Bang (feat. Knoc‐Turn’Al & Hittman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvw.jpglink
Bang Bang (feat. Knoc‐Turn’Al & Hittman)
Last played on
Let's Get High
Dr. Dre
Let's Get High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgvw.jpglink
Let's Get High
Last played on
Take Orders (Feat. Badness)
Hittman
Take Orders (Feat. Badness)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Orders (Feat. Badness)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Hittman
Hittman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist