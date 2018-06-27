LowlifeScottish alternative rock/dream pop band. Formed 1985. Disbanded 1997
Lowlife
1985
Lowlife Biography (Wikipedia)
Lowlife was a Scottish alternative rock/dream pop band, active from 1985 to 1997. Although the group never obtained mainstream popularity, they developed a cult following that continues to this day.
Lowlife Tracks
June Wilson
Lowlife
June Wilson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
June Wilson
Last played on
Colours Blue
Lowlife
Colours Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colours Blue
Last played on
Gallery Of Shame
Lowlife
Gallery Of Shame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gallery Of Shame
Last played on
Sometime: Something
Lowlife
Sometime: Something
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sometime: Something
Last played on
Eternity Road
Lowlife
Eternity Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eternity Road
Last played on
Tongue Tied & Twisted
Lowlife
Tongue Tied & Twisted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tongue Tied & Twisted
Last played on
Ramafied
Lowlife
Ramafied
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ramafied
Last played on
