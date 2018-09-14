dan le sac Vs Scroobius Pip were a hip-hop duo, combining electronic beats with sung, spoken, and rapped lyrics. The pair are Daniel Stephens (a.k.a. Dan le Sac; production, programming, keyboards, guitars and backing vocals), and David Peter Meads (b.1981) (a.k.a. Scroobius Pip; vocals/rapper/poet). The name "Scroobius Pip" is an intentional misspelling of the Edward Lear poem, The Scroobious Pip. Dan le Sac originally hails from Corringham and Scroobius Pip from neighbouring Stanford-le-Hope in Essex. Their first single was "Thou Shalt Always Kill". Signed with the Sunday Best record label, Dan le Sac Vs Scroobius Pip released their debut album in 2008. Titled Angles, it reached 31 in the UK album chart. They released their second album entitled The Logic of Chance on 15 March 2010 on Sunday Best. Scroobius Pip released his debut solo album, entitled Distraction Pieces, on 19 September 2011 – while Dan le Sac released his, Space Between the Words, on 9 July 2012. The duo's third album entitled Repent Replenish Repeat was released 7 October 2013 and debuted at number 22 in the UK top 40, the duo's highest album chart position to date.