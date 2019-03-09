Chris WoodJazz bassist. Born 25 November 1969
Chris Wood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969-11-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb8bb0bf-d55f-4b64-8a98-26bad0ad1b49
Chris Wood Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Barry Wood is an American bassist with the jazz trio Medeski Martin & Wood.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Wood Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist