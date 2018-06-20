Werner HollwegTenor. Born 13 September 1936. Died 1 January 2007
Werner Hollweg (13 September 1936 in Solingen - 1 January 2007 in Freiburg im Breisgau) was a German operatic tenor. He is best known for his interpretation of Mozart's operas. Hollweg died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Das Klagende Lied no.1; Waldmarchen [Forest legend]
Gustav Mahler
Das Klagende Lied no.1; Waldmarchen [Forest legend]
Das Klagende Lied no.1; Waldmarchen [Forest legend]
Idomeneo, re di Creta, ossia Ilia ed Idamante - Act 2 scene 6
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Idomeneo, re di Creta, ossia Ilia ed Idamante - Act 2 scene 6
Idomeneo, re di Creta, ossia Ilia ed Idamante - Act 2 scene 6
Final recitative & chorus from The Creation
Joseph Haydn
Final recitative & chorus from The Creation
Final recitative & chorus from The Creation
Proms 1989: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
1989-07-28T15:57:46
28
Jul
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 09
Royal Albert Hall
