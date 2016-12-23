Dennis MackrelBorn 3 April 1962
Dennis Mackrel Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Mackrel (born April 3, 1962, in Omaha, Nebraska) is an American jazz drummer, composer, and arranger. He is also known for his work as a bandleader and music educator. He is most notable for his associations with the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra and the Count Basie Orchestra.
Dennis Mackrel Tracks
Jingle Bells
James Lord Pierpont
Jingle Bells
Jingle Bells
My Lament
Jay Anderson, Scott Robinson, Ben Monder, Rich Perry, Larry Farrell, Mark Vinci, Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Maria Schneider Jazz Orchestra, Laurie Frink, Tony Kadleck, Tim Hagans, Dennis Mackrel, Rick Margitza, Kenny Werner, George Flynn, Keith O’Quinn, Tim Ries, Greg Gisbert & John Fedchock
My Lament
My Lament
