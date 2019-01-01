IndiaLinda Viera Caballero, Puerto Rican salsa and house vocalist. Born 9 March 1969
India
1969-03-09
India Biography (Wikipedia)
Linda Viera Caballero (born March 9, 1969), better known as India (or La India in Latin America and some Spanish speakers), is a Puerto Rican singer and songwriter of salsa, house and Latin pop. India has been nominated for both Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards, winning the Latin Grammy Award for Best Salsa Album for the Intensamente India Con Canciones De Juan Gabriel album.
