Michelagnolo GalileiBorn 8 December 1575. Died 1631
Michelagnolo Galilei
1575-12-18
Michelagnolo Galilei Biography
Michelagnolo Galilei (sometimes spelled Michelangelo; 18 December 1575 – 3 January 1631) was an Italian composer and lutenist of the late Renaissance and early Baroque eras, active mainly in Bavaria and Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth. He was the son of music theorist and lutenist Vincenzo Galilei, and the younger brother of the scientist Galileo Galilei.
Michelagnolo Galilei Tracks
Lute Sonata in F Major
Lute Sonata in F Major
Sonata in F minor ii) Passamezzo
Sonata in F minor ii) Passamezzo
Il primo libro d'intavolatura di liuto, Sonata in F Major: Corrente No. 3
Il primo libro d'intavolatura di liuto, Sonata in F Major: Toccata No. 3
Il primo libro d'intavolatura di liuto, Sonata in F Major: Toccata No. 3
